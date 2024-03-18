What You Need to Know About Detransitioning, With Camille Kiefel

How much do you know about the detransitioning process, or how much patients are told about it prior to medical transition? The truth may shock you, but you should know, because even if you don't think this issue affects you, it may someday affect someone in your life, and you likely won't hear what we'll be discussing from doctors, therapists, teachers, and definitely not from politicians. Camille Kiefel is a pathfinder. She brings the message that mental and physical health are connected; in an area of medicine dominated by medical institutions and their bottom line. Instead of pursuing risky, experimental and life-altering treatments for gender dysphoria, she advocates for a medical protocol grounded in the physical fundamentals of health. A detransitioner, Camille once believed a non-binary double mastectomy would finally provide relief where 20- years of talk therapy with conventional modalities hadn’t; she lives with physical health issues from the surgery. Through improved diet, and directly addressing her physical health imbalances, her mental health resolved. She now brings awareness to the often overlooked, but undeniable link between physical health and mental health. Camille determined that the discomforts that lead to her gender dysphoria were rooted in the state of her physical health all along—and they had been overlooked by her doctor, two mental health professionals, and a surgeon. Camille lives at the intersection of a foundational controversy in how we define health: That mental health is not separate from the biological systems of the body. She believes every Human being needs a solid foundation in physical health from which to thrive—an integrated approach to health, that incorporates all three foundational domains of health—physical, mental and dietary—is needed to address the biggest health issues of our time. Website: https://www.camillekiefel.com/ Detrans Help: https://detranshelp.org/ Allmylinks: https://allmylinks.com/camille-kiefel SUPPORT MY WORK: Your support makes my work possible. If you appreciate this content, please consider supporting me in one of the following ways: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq...

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