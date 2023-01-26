Why Standardized Tests Still Matter

Jeremy Tate, founder and CEO of the Classic Learning Test speaks to us about standardized testing — is it still relevant, if so how, and what can parents do to ensure their kids are achieving? We also discuss why he (and I) think Classical Education is the optimal style of education for a self-governing people. Jeremy Tate is the founder and CEO of the Classic Learning Test. Jeremy is also the host of the Anchored Podcast, CLT’s top 2% global podcast that features discussions at the intersection of education and culture. Prior to founding CLT, Jeremy served as Director of College Counseling at Mount de Sales Academy in Catonsville, Maryland. He received his Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Louisiana State University and a Masters in Religious Studies from Reformed Theological Seminary. Jeremy and his wife, Erin, reside in Annapolis, Maryland with their six children.

You can find Jeremy on Twitter @JeremyTate41. Classic Learning Test Website: https://www.cltexam.com/





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