Woke Culture Through a Gen-X Lens

Fellow Gen-Xer David Krae joined me for a conversation about the current cultural trends known collectively as "Woke" culture, looking at them (and "interrogating" them, as the kids today say) through the lens of our Gen-X childhoods.

We covered TV, movies, education, parenting, working in corporate America, Hollywood, and the government, and so much more! If you’re Gen-X, or a fan of Gen-X culture, and just want to be a fly on the wall of a relatable conversation, check it out!

David Krae is a film director, actor, producer and author. After years working on both sides of the camera as an actor and crew member on various film and television projects, in 2006 he directed the independent feature film The House, which was featured as an Official Selection of the Canadian Filmmakers' Festival.

Find him via his website, and on Twitter @DavidKrae

Find his historical fiction on Amazon.





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