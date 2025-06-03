The Reason We Learn

The Reason We Learn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen H's avatar
Karen H
1d

This piece is heartbreaking, honest, and a serious wake up call— and frankly, in my opinion, shows criminal neglect of duties by government schools and their administrators. I can personally validate what you talk about here insofar as teachers who can’t write or speak with correct grammar, spelling and punctuation. Frightening.

Love your positive attitude and energy Deb, we may not be able to “save the world” but perhaps change the course for one student at a time. Beautiful piece.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Reason We Learn
Latham Turner's avatar
Latham Turner
1d

I had this realization two years ago. My son was in a public elementary school and the level of supposed teaching was atrocious. He spent more time getting yelled at for snapping a rubber band (he has ADHD and sensory issues) than being taught how to read. We tried a private school which was just as bad or maybe worse. As a second semester 3rd grader, he could barely read the sunday nfl recap (which his teacher was allowing him to read for his free-reading assignments). I pulled him out of school and have been homeschooling him ever since.

We'll never go back to public schools. I pulled my daughter out of school for different reasons, and we'll be homeschooling for the rest of their educational careers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Reason We Learn
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Fillman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture