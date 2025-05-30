The Reason We Learn

The Reason We Learn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lapachet’75's avatar
Lapachet’75
10h

Good point. As my mother pointed out to me during the Dark Ages (1960’s) “He who pays the piper calls the tune.” We taxpayers only think we are the payer. Government money = Government strings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Reason We Learn
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Deborah Fillman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture