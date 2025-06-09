The Reason We Learn

The Reason We Learn

1

Stop Pretending School Works

The factory schooling model was never built to support your child’s growth — it was built to serve itself
The Reason We Learn
Jun 09, 2025
Transcript

This Substack-only segment from my conversation with Matt Bowman, co-founder of OpenEd, is a focused follow-up to our longer YouTube interview. In this shorter discussion, we step back from the big picture and ask a more immediate question:

What should parents be asking themselves before committing to another year of school?

If you’re sitting at the kitchen table wondering whether the conventional path is working for your child — or your family — this short segment is for you.

Matt offers simple, clear starting points:

  • Is your child happy?

  • Is your current plan working — or just familiar?

  • What are your child’s actual interests?

  • What does your family need — logistically, emotionally, spiritually — from an education plan?

  • How can those needs intersect to support real growth?

We talk about what it looks like to pause, reflect, and begin shifting your mindset from system compliance to family-centered learning. This isn’t a deep critique, it’s a practical entry point for families serious about taking charge of their children’s education.

To explore the broader conversation — including why the system is failing and why open education is the alternative every family should at least consider — watch the full interview on YouTube:

Want to learn more about OpenEd?

Check out Open Education: How to Reimagine Learning, Ignite Curiosity, and Prepare Your Kids for Success by Matt Bowman and Isaac Morehouse—a hands-on guide from two practitioners who’ve worked with over 100,000 students to help families escape one-size-fits-all schooling and build personalized learning journeys.

Disclaimer: I’m referencing this book because Matt is a co-author not because I endorse every approach or detail it presents. However if you want to explore the OpenEd model more deeply, it’s a solid place to start.

If you value independent writing that tells the truth about education, subscribe. To support me directly, buy me a coffee.

