Stop Pretending School Works

This Substack-only segment from my conversation with Matt Bowman, co-founder of OpenEd, is a focused follow-up to our longer YouTube interview. In this shorter discussion, we step back from the big picture and ask a more immediate question:

What should parents be asking themselves before committing to another year of school?

If you’re sitting at the kitchen table wondering whether the conventional path is working for your child — or your family — this short segment is for you.

Matt offers simple, clear starting points:

Is your child happy?

Is your current plan working — or just familiar?

What are your child’s actual interests?

What does your family need — logistically, emotionally, spiritually — from an education plan?

How can those needs intersect to support real growth?

We talk about what it looks like to pause, reflect, and begin shifting your mindset from system compliance to family-centered learning. This isn’t a deep critique, it’s a practical entry point for families serious about taking charge of their children’s education.

To explore the broader conversation — including why the system is failing and why open education is the alternative every family should at least consider — watch the full interview on YouTube:

Want to learn more about OpenEd?

Check out Open Education: How to Reimagine Learning, Ignite Curiosity, and Prepare Your Kids for Success by Matt Bowman and Isaac Morehouse—a hands-on guide from two practitioners who’ve worked with over 100,000 students to help families escape one-size-fits-all schooling and build personalized learning journeys.

Disclaimer: I’m referencing this book because Matt is a co-author not because I endorse every approach or detail it presents. However if you want to explore the OpenEd model more deeply, it’s a solid place to start.