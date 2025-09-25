This Man Changed My Mind About Fairness in Education

Have you ever read a book on a subject you thought you already understood inside and out—only to realize something so blindingly obvious, you feel almost foolish for not having seen it before?

That’s how I felt reading Ian Underwood’s Rethinking Fairness in Education and Stop Lying About Education Savings Accounts. In these two books, Ian takes the issue of money in education—a complicated and contentious topic—makes it almost effortless to understand. Using compelling visuals, humor, and simple thought exercises, he subtly leads the reader to first principles, making it nearly impossible to mistake opinion for fact, or wishful thinking for reality.

In this conversation, Ian and I talk about how “fairness” could apply in education, why the talking points in support of ESAs are lies, and how we can have more productive conversations about reforming education in the future if we just start asking different questions.

I can’t recommend his books enough. If you’re a parent, teacher, policymaker—or just someone who believes we all deserve better—kids and taxpayers alike—these books are essential reading.

Get the books:

Watch the full conversation here, and then read them. You’ll come away seeing public education in a whole new light!



You can also find Ian’s writing at Granite Grok blog.