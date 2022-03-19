About The Reason We Learn

We know American education is broken, and we know we can do better.



My goal with this site is to help you make sense of education trends, reform efforts, and the perils and pitfalls of reacting to, or supporting any of them without doing your own homework first.



If you follow me for any length of time, you’ll come to realize I’m a stickler for language, and you’ll often find me writing and speaking about “eduspeak,” and how it can trick us into believing something is helpful, when it’s actually harmful (or, at best, neutral). If you find yourself wondering what all the word-salad coming from your child’s school or university means, you’ll want to subscribe, because I’ve either already explained it, or will be happy to translate for you if you ask me in comments or notes threads.



Doing this work takes research and a lot of reading material ranging from boring, to crazy-making. In short, it’s not fun, but I do it because I care, deeply, about our children, and this country, and I am keenly aware both will suffer if they fail to learn how to survive in the world as it is, rather than spending all their time “imagining what could be, unburdened by what has been.”



That said, I make most (if not all) of my content available for FREE, and I do try to update weekly. Over time, I hope to offer more benefits to paid-only accounts, but because children’s minds and lives are at stake, I’m not going to gate-keep.



I share this with you in hope you will consider becoming a paid subscriber anyway.

Right now I’m a one-person operation doing all my own research, writing, booking, production, post-production, and promotion of video and audio content, and I’ve made myself nearly unemployable by expressing my views using my real name. The time I spend here is time I’m not spending generating income some other way, so your paid subscription literally makes this work possible!



Thank you for being here, and thank you for sharing the content you find here with others who would benefit from it!



- Deb