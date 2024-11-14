The Reason We Learn
Is School the New Front Line of Mental Health Surveillance?
Public schools are quietly expanding their authority into mental health, bypassing parental rights and recommending treatment. This isn't…
13 hrs ago
The Reason We Learn
8
1
When Parents Choose Themselves: A Review of The Children We Left Behind
A deeply personal review of Adam B. Coleman's The Children We Left Behind, highlighting its emotional insights on parental abandonment, cultural…
Apr 22
The Reason We Learn
22
Educated into Compliance: The Constitutional Case Against Compulsory Schooling
We've come to accept compulsory education as a given — as if it's both necessary and just. But what if it's not? What if the laws that force children…
Apr 21
The Reason We Learn
28
17:16
The Children Who Never Grow Up: How Progressive Education Creates Adult Dependents
In this piece, I reflect on how decades of progressive schooling may have led to a generation of adults who, despite their age, exhibit emotional and…
Apr 16
The Reason We Learn
202
March 2025
Dear Schools: Stop Blaming Parents For Your Failures
Sure, parents make choices that contribute to problems children have in school, but their list is short compared to yours.
Mar 28
The Reason We Learn
63
Is Your Child a Victim of Educational Neglect?
You may be shocked to learn the answer is probably "Yes."
Mar 11
The Reason We Learn
10
30:47
February 2025
The PURGE: Erasing the Enlightenment One Child at a Time
with James Lindsay
Feb 26
The Reason We Learn
8
1:46:47
January 2025
What Really Makes American Schools So Unsafe?
Questioning school-shooter narratives, and exposing the truth about in-school "mental health" services.
Jan 13
The Reason We Learn
and
Pamela Garfield-Jaeger
2
1:52:15
Did You Know Your Child Was a Product?
TQM: what is this little-known "standard" the government uses to evaluate your children, and why should you care?
Jan 12
The Reason We Learn
8
November 2024
Ditching Devices is Crucial for Learning
How the ubiquitous use of technology in our schools makes learning harder, and makes our kids demotivated, distracted, and depressed, and what you can…
Nov 14, 2024
The Reason We Learn
48
28:18
Give Me Liberty, Not "Choice"
The people telling you School Choice "restores" parental rights, or "respects" parental rights have it exactly backwards.
Nov 10, 2024
The Reason We Learn
and
Courtenay Turner
13
5:29
October 2024
NIH Scientist Hides the Truth About Puberty Blockers
Concealing the Truth is Politicizing Reality
Oct 23, 2024
The Reason We Learn
10
