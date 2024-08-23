Teaching the Holocaust: American Liberty Depends on It, with Anna Salton Eisen

Imagine growing up and not knowing your parents were Holocaust survivors…That was childhood for my guest today, Anna Salton Eisen. Anna is the author of The 23rd Psalm: A Holocaust Memoir, The Twentieth Anniversary Edition (A National Jewish Book Awards Finalist in 2022) and Pillar of Salt: A Daughter’s Life in the Shadow of the Holocaust. She is the daughter of two Holocaust survivors and executive producer of the upcoming documentary film In My Father’s Words based on both of her books. Her writing has been published in The Jerusalem Post and The Forward, among other publications. As the founder of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, site of the antisemitic synagogue hostage crisis in January 2022, Anna has been featured in numerous major news outlets, including CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Fox News. A social worker, Salton Eisen formerly practiced as a therapist, specializing in mental health and trauma. Today, Anna works to bring Holocaust education to everyone who wants and needs it. In this show, we will discuss why and how she’s doing it. Find Anna: Facebook: Anna Salton Eisen, Author X: @AnnaSaltonEisen Instagram: @annasaltoneisen Website, where you can buy the books: https://annasaltoneisen.com/ TIMESTAMPS 01:38 Intro 03:55 Anna's story 09:09 Why we need Holocaust education 17:14 What has changed in education to make so many students hostile to Holocaust education? 26:53 What works WELL for Holocaust education? 44:02 Connecting Jewish history to American history 49:10 Looking ahead, wrapping up SUPORT MY WORK // Donate: Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman // Join: If you want to join weekly calls with me and my audience, and get access to my curated lists of education enrichment and homeschooling resources, join one or both of my private communities: TRWL @Wokescreen: https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ TRWP Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-parent/ //Work With Me: I offer a wide range of consulting services to parents and parent advocacy organizations. Learn more about my services, and book my time using these links Tutoring & Homeschool Teaching: https://thereasonwelearn.com/online-tutoring-and-homeschool-teaching/ College Counseling and Essay Coaching: https://thereasonwelearn.com/consulting/ Education Consulting & School Search: https://thereasonwelearn.com/1942-2/ Public Speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com/speaking/ Writing: https://thereasonwelearn.com/writing-2/ //Do Business With My Affiliates Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... Enroll your child in The Socratic Experience, a virtual school grades 3-12. They provide Socratic discussions of classic texts with a commitment to rationality while supporting students in entrepreneurial and creative projects. My listeners can now get a 10% discount by using the link below! https://socraticexperience.com/parent-guide/?utm_source=thereasonwelearn #teachingtheholocaust #holocaustsurvivor #holocausteducation #holocaustsurvivors #publiceducation #k12education #antisemitism

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