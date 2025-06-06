What is a "Good School" Anyway? A Teacher Explains

The Reason We Learn Podcast

Conversations that challenge the status quo in education. This is where I go beyond the page to talk with thinkers, educators, parents, and advocates who are reimagining what learning could be—outside the bounds of bureaucratic schooling. From homeschooling strategies to policy analysis, each episode aims to inform, empower, and equip parents to take back control of their children’s education. Whether you’re new to alternative education or a seasoned homeschooler, the podcast offers insight, encouragement, and a sharp look at the systems shaping the next generation.