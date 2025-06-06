James Furey (a pseudonym) is a high school English teacher in Wisconsin for a private catholic school. He used to run the twitter account and write for former Conservative education site, Chalkboard Review. He's also a husband and father of three.
In this show, he answers the question: "What is a Good School Anyway?"
If you thought you knew the answer, you'll want to listen to what he has to say!
What is a "Good School" Anyway? A Teacher Explains
With Teacher, James Furey
Jun 06, 2025
The Reason We Learn Podcast
Conversations that challenge the status quo in education.
This is where I go beyond the page to talk with thinkers, educators, parents, and advocates who are reimagining what learning could be—outside the bounds of bureaucratic schooling. From homeschooling strategies to policy analysis, each episode aims to inform, empower, and equip parents to take back control of their children’s education.
This is where I go beyond the page to talk with thinkers, educators, parents, and advocates who are reimagining what learning could be—outside the bounds of bureaucratic schooling. From homeschooling strategies to policy analysis, each episode aims to inform, empower, and equip parents to take back control of their children's education.

Whether you're new to alternative education or a seasoned homeschooler, the podcast offers insight, encouragement, and a sharp look at the systems shaping the next generation.
