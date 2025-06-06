The Reason We Learn

What is a "Good School" Anyway? A Teacher Explains
What is a "Good School" Anyway? A Teacher Explains

With Teacher, James Furey
The Reason We Learn
Jun 06, 2025
James Furey (a pseudonym) is a high school English teacher in Wisconsin for a private catholic school. He used to run the twitter account and write for former Conservative education site, Chalkboard Review. He's also a husband and father of three.

In this show, he answers the question: "What is a Good School Anyway?"

If you thought you knew the answer, you'll want to listen to what he has to say!

