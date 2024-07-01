What Should Be Taught in Our Schools with William B. Allen

Professor William B. Allen is the Emeritus Dean of James Madison College, and Professor Emeritus of Political Philosophy at Michigan State University. I had the privilege of hearing Professor Allen speak at the Alumni Summit on Free Expression hosted by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, also known as ACTA, and the Alumni Free Speech Alliance, also known as AFSA. The title of his talk was Criminals Think, but Thinking is not Criminal, and I felt strongly then, as I do today, that my audience, parents and teachers in particular, needed to hear from him directly. Professor Allen's Talk: https://youtu.be/P1nLRW_hXC4?si=PETMTDS6mfqOC_HW Transcript as an Article at The Journal of Free Black Thought: https://freeblackthought.substack.com/p/criminals-think-but-thinking-is-not Professor Allen's book: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B001IZ0ZS8/allbooks SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL Your support makes my work possible. If you appreciate this content, please consider supporting me in one of the following ways: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-parent/ Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-learn/ Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #philosophyofeducation #educationreform #highereducationreform #academicfreedom #raisingreaders
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