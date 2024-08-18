Why I Walked Away From Public Schools, With Jon England

Jon England is the Education Policy Analyst at Libertas Institute. He is a fourteen-year veteran public schools who became frustrated with the lack of innovation, transparency and accountability in the system, and decided to leave the system and join Libertas to work on empowering parents, and defending parental rights. Find Jon on X @Principal_Jon Website: https://libertas.org TIMESTAMPS 03:16 - Welcome Jon! 04:47 - COVID: The Final Straw 09:01 - School vs. Parents 13:12 - The School Trap 20:00 - The Push to College 32:32 - New Models for K12 44:15 - Government Roadblocks to Alternatives 48:55 - Let's Talk About School Choice... 1:00:00 - How to Get More Involved in Making Education Better SUPPORT MY WORK: // Donate: Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman // Join: If you want to join weekly calls with me and my audience, and get access to my curated lists of education enrichment and homeschooling resources, join one or both of my private communities: TRWL @Wokescreen: https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ TRWP Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-parent/ //Work With Me: I offer a wide range of consulting services to parents and parent advocacy organizations. Learn more about my services, and book my time using these links Tutoring & Homeschool Teaching: https://thereasonwelearn.com/online-tutoring-and-homeschool-teaching/ College Counseling and Essay Coaching: https://thereasonwelearn.com/consulting/ Education Consulting & School Search: https://thereasonwelearn.com/1942-2/ Public Speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com/speaking/ Writing: https://thereasonwelearn.com/writing-2/ //Do Business With My Affiliates Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... Enroll your child in The Socratic Experience, a virtual school grades 3-12. They provide Socratic discussions of classic texts with a commitment to rationality while supporting students in entrepreneurial and creative projects. My listeners can now get a 10% discount by using the link below! https://socraticexperience.com/parent-guide/?utm_source=thereasonwelearn #publicschoolsystem #walkaway #publicschool #education #microschool #homeschooling #schoolchoice
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