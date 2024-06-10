Are Law Schools Destroying the Justice System, with Ron Coleman

Ron Coleman joins me again, this time to talk about legal education and its impact on the practice of law, and the justice system in America. Ron Coleman is a Partner at the Dhillon Law Group and resident in its New York Metro office. Ron is a commercial litigator with extensive first-seat trial and appellate experience who focuses on torts of competition such as trademark infringement, unfair competition and consumer law. Besides his trademark work Ron is also known for his Internet-related and First Amendment advocacy, regarding both religious and free speech rights, including his representation of Simon Tam and “The Slants” in the watershed free speech case, Matal v. Tam, in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the prohibition against registration of “disparaging” trademarks was unconstitutional. Having recently semi-retired his popular “Likelihood of Confusion” blog on trademark law, Ron is a popular influencer on Twitter with over 200,000 followers (@roncoleman) and hosts the ColemanNation video podcast which focuses on free expression, cancel culture and law. He attended Princeton University and Northwestern University School of Law. SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL Your support makes my work possible. If you appreciate this content, please consider supporting me in one of the following ways: Join The Reason We Learn Community @WOKESCREEN : https://wokescreen.com/thereasonwelearn/ Join The Reason We Parent - Parent Support Group: https://wokescreen.com/the-reason-we-... Hire me for consulting, tutoring and public speaking: https://thereasonwelearn.com Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/trwl PayPal: paypal.me/deborahfillman Purchase TRWL Merch: https://store.wokescreen.com/the-reas... Purchase books from Heroes of Liberty with my referral link and get 10% off! https://heroesofliberty.com/?ref=Zqpq... #legaleducation #justicesystem #lawschool #education #civilrights #lawfare #harvard #activism
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